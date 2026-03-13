Uruguay's most wanted drug trafficker in the region arrested in Bolivia

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de marzo, 2026

The Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Marset, one of the most wanted fugitives by several countries in South America, was arrested Friday in Bolivia during a police operation carried out in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

According to Bolivian government ministry sources quoted by AFP, Marset was captured in the early hours of the morning in an operation involving hundreds of police officers. After his arrest, he was transferred to Viru Viru International Airport, along with four other people arrested during the operation.

In the last few hours, drug trafficker was expelled to the United States, according to Bolivia’s government minister.

Fugitive since 2023 and $2 million reward for his capture

Marset had been a fugitive since 2023, when he escaped from a police operation in the same city a day before authorities attempted to capture him. Since then, he had been suspected of moving between several South American countries, including Venezuela, Brazil and Paraguay.

The criminal was wanted by American authorities, who were offering a reward of up to $2 million for information leading to his capture, as part of an investigation into drug money laundering through the U.S. financial system.