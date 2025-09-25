Radical leftist group 'John Brown Gun Club' pastes posters at Georgetown University with apology for Charlie Kirk's murder

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 24 de septiembre, 2025

A radical leftist group calling itself "anti-fascist," the 'John Brown Gun Club' (JBGC), allegedly plastered posters in the hallways of Georgetown University making apology for the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

According to an image released by Andrew Kolvet, spokesman for Turning Point USA,one of the fliers was printed with the text "Hey, fascist! Catch!", a phrase that accused Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson inscribed on one of his bullets. The poster also touted the John Brown Gun Club as the "only political group that celebrates when Nazis die."

This is being posted at Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/55PKpjcAj1 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 24, 2025

The image was contrasted by The Washington Free Beacon media outlet, which reported that the posters were pasted in the Village A complex in Georgetown.

Also visible on the sign was a QR code that directed to a Google form that included the message, "We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us now [sic] below."

A Georgetown University spokesman confirmed to the Free Beacon that the school removed the fliersand stated that the institution "has no tolerance for calls for violence or threats to the university." There is now an ongoing investigation into the matter.

Although the poster is attributed to the group, some experts point out that it is not JBGC's usual practice to recruit new members through college posters with QR codes.

JBGC, "a seditious movement," experts say

This is not the first time that the JBGC group, founded in Topeka (Kansas) in 2002, has been linked to an episode of violence.

The JBGC describes itself on its official pages as a left-wing armed "community defense" network. Since 2017 they have stirred controversy, when armed JBGC members were photographed outside a Donald Trump rally rally in Phoenix "ready for war," according to the New York Post.

"It’s a seditionist movement, where they are all in one box and they all believe a civil war, instability, and burning the country down will bring in this greater era of prosperity that they think they’re going to implement," Ryan Mauro, a researcher of extremist groups at the nonprofit Capital Research, told the NYP.

This was not the only time a JBGC faction demonstrated readiness for political violence. In 2019, Willem van Spronsen, a former Puget Sound JBGC member, attacked the ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington, with incendiary devices, being shot and killed by local police during the attack.

Police reviewed a manifesto titled "Bella Ciao" that he had previously distributed to colleagues, who failed to alert authorities to the attack.

Recently, in 2025, federal prosecutors indicted more than ten people for an armed ambush against the Prairieland Detention Center (ICE) in Alvarado, Texas, which left a local agent shot in the neck.

Among those named is Benjamin Hanil Song, a former Marine reservist. A The Washington Post investigation collected testimony that Song trained activists in close combat at his mother's taekwondo studio; and Fox News reported that Song shot tactical videos at that compound. According to the media outlet, Song is allegedly linked to the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club (EFJBGC).

Journalist Andy Ngo, an expert on violent far-left organizations, also linked the rest of the defendants to the far-left group.

"John Brown Gun Club is also the same group that the North Texas Antifa militants who allegedly shot up an ICE facility in Alvarado in July belong to. They belonged to the Elm Fork cell of the group," the reporter wrote.

John Brown Gun Club is also the same group that the North Texas Antifa militants who allegedly shot up an ICE facility in Alvarado in July belong to. They belonged to the Elm Fork cell of the group. https://t.co/BZ0UBma4WY — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 24, 2025

Ngo further reported other cases, such as in 2019, when members of the JBGC group were accused of attacking a group of Christians.

"#Antifa group, the Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club, is being sued over a violent attack in Fort Worth, Texas. Their members allegedly assaulted a group of praying Christians. In 2019, a member from the militia’s WA cell died carrying out a terrorist attack," the reporter reviewed.