Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder in Charlie Kirk's killing, death penalty sought

16 de septiembre, 2025

Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray on Tuesday announced seven charges including murder, against suspect Tyler Robinson in connection with the fatal shooting last week of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk and said he would seek the death penalty in the trial case.

Below is the charging document: TJR Information.pdf

In addition to the aggravated murder charge, the 22-year-old Robinson is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, in connection with him allegedly trying to hide or destroy evidence in connection with the shooting Wednesday of Kirk at a rally at Utah Valley University, specifically hiding the rifle he allegedly used and destroying the clothes he allegedly wore in the shooting.

Gary said Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, a capital offense, for "intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk, at great risk of death for others.

He also said the defendant is believed to have targeted Kirk "based on his political expression, knowing children were present, and would witness the homicide."

The other charges are related to witness tampering – telling his roommate to delete incriminating texts a third-degree felony, and telling his roommate to stay silent" when asked questions by police."

"After this press conference, I'll be filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. I don't take this lightly, and did it independently," Gray said.

Robinson "will be held without bail in Utah County jail" because of the death penalty, he added.

Robinson allegedly shot Kirk, 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, on Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

