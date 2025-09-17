Utah court judge warns Robinson at first appearance that he could face the death penalty

Defendant Tyler Robinson during his first virtual court hearing in Utah.@AssociatedPress

Published by Agustina Blanco 16 de septiembre, 2025

Tyler Robinson, 22, made his first appearance in a Utah County court today, charged in the Sept. 10 murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The arraignment



During the hearing, presided over by Fourth District Judge Tony Graf Jr., Robinson was impassive as the charges against him were read. He spoke only to confirm his name and appeared to nod when the judge informed him that he would remain in jail without bail.

The magistrate told the defendant that he could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder.

BREAKING: A Utah judge informs Tyler Robinson he could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder. pic.twitter.com/tbtiV0n4Pc — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2025

Robinson does not yet have an assigned attorney, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

The appearance, conducted virtually, marked the formal start of the judicial process against Robinson, who faces charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and other related offenses.

For their part, the Utah County prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty in the case.

A protective order for Erika Kirk



Judge Graf issued a protective order in favor of Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk. The order prohibits Robinson from any form of communication with her and warns that he will face additional charges if he violates it. This measure seeks to ensure Mrs. Kirk's safety as the judicial process moves forward.