Tylenol: What is it, when to take it, what are its side effects?

Published by Santiago Ospital 22 de septiembre, 2025

Tylenol is a household name for most Americans as a fever-reducing and body ache medication. It is also generally known as an over-the-counter and temporary pain-relief product. But how does it work, what are its side effects?

The origin of Tylenol



The brand name Tylenol first appeared in pharmacies as TYLENOL Elixir for Children in the 1950s, according to specialty author Nancy West Communications.

Although its main component had been discovered more than 60 years earlier, its marketing under that name by family-owned McNeil Consumer Healthcare would lead to it becoming the nation's best-selling pain reliever, she says.

Its name was developed by the McNeil sales team, later acquired by Johnson & Johnson. Tylenol derives from the chemical name of its key ingredient, acetaminophen or paracetamol: N-aceTYL-p-aminophENOL.

The brand was later taken over by Kenvue, owner of other famous brands such as Neutrogena, Johnson's and Listerine.

The key component



The key to Tylenol is the active ingredient acetaminophen, called paracetamol outside the United States.

As the brand's own official website explains, that one reduces both pain, "elevating the body's overall pain threshold so you [the consumer] feel less pain," and fever, "by helping your body eliminate excess heat."

MedlinePlus, a pagea page of the government-run National Library of Medicine, details the uses of acetaminophen:

"Acetaminophen is used to relieve mild to moderate pain from headaches, muscle aches, menstrual periods, colds and sore throats, toothaches, backaches, reactions to vaccinations (shots), and to reduce fever. Acetaminophen may also be used to relieve the pain of osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by the breakdown of the lining of the joints)."

Acetaminophen or paracetamol is found in other brand names such as Actamin, Panadol, Feverall and Tempra Quicklets.

Why Tylenol is different



The company behind the brand claims that its products are different because they do not contain aspirin, ibuprofen or naproxen. Although they all reduce pain, they claim, "they work differently."

For example, they claim that their products are better for people with sensitive stomachs or certain medical conditions.

They also claim as a slogan that their product is the most recommended pain reliever by doctors.

Precautions and side effects



As with any medication, FDA experts recommend reading the package insert that comes with all medication.

In addition, they advise avoiding the simultaneous use of more than one acetaminophen product and consulting an expert if you have liver disease.

Some side effects of acetaminophen include hives, itching, swelling, difficulty breathing or swallowing, and red, peeling or blistered skin, according to Medline Plus.

In case of any adverse effects, it is recommended to contact a physician immediately.