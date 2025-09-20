CDC vaccine panel unanimously votes to end universal COVID shot recommendation

The Covid-19 vaccine is administered in the international arrivals section of Los Angeles International Airport AFP

20 de septiembre, 2025

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine advisory board on Friday voted unanimously to end the universal recommendation that Americans receive a COVID-19 shot, in favor of individual guidance.

The vote occurred on the second day of the panel's vaccine meeting, where they are also expected to weigh in on recommendations for the measles vaccine and Hepatitis. The panel already voted on the measles shot.

The CDC panel voted to change the universal guidance, which previously recommended the 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine for most adults, but Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr still needs to sign off on the change.

The new guidance for people aged six months to 64-years-old reads: "Vaccination based on individual-based decision-making — with an emphasis that the risk-benefit of vaccination is most favorable for individuals who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease and lowest for individuals who are not at an increased risk, according to the CDC list of COVID-19 risk factors."

The panel also voted against requiring a prescription for the COVID-19 vaccine in a 6-6 split, per CBS News.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told the Wall Street Journal that federal insurance programs and plans under the Affordable Care Act are still required to cover the shots.



