Pennsylvania shooting leaves several police officers wounded while serving a warrant

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de septiembre, 2025

Five law enforcement officers were shot this Wednesday in an operation in York County. Three of them were killed and two remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition, state authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m., when officers went to North Codorus Township to serve a warrant related to a domestic investigation launched Tuesday. The 911 emergency call alerted to shots fired on Haar Road in Spring Grove, an agricultural area surrounded by barns and farm fields.

Police patrols, fire trucks and ambulances were quickly deployed to the area. A medevac helicopter was spotted in a grassy field at the scene, described by authorities as "large," and remained active into the night.

Gunman shot down

The commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, Col. Christopher Paris, confirmed that the attacker - not yet publicly identified - was shot by law enforcement. He added that the authorities know his identity and links, although he avoided pronouncing on the motive.

Official reactions

Governor Josh Shapiro called what happened "an absolutely tragic and devastating day for your county and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." During a press conference, he expressed condolences to the families of the three fallen officers and asked for prayers for the recovery of those injured.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also reacted in a statement: "Violence against law enforcement is a scourge on our society and never acceptable. Pray for the officers involved," she said.

FBI Director Kash Patel reported that the agency has personnel on the ground and asked for prayers for the officers, their families and the community. Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis urged residents to follow police directions and stay away from the area.