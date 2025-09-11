FBI releases two images of suspect and finds possible rifle used to kill Charlie Kirk

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de septiembre, 2025

The FBI took another step in the investigation into the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Shortly after finding the possible weapon used by the killer to commit the crime, the agency disclosed two photographs of a subject who is wanted for being the alleged perpetrator of the shot that ended the life of the conservative activist.

Through a message on social networks, the FBI published two images of a man they consider to be a "person of interest" in connection with the Kirk murder case.

"We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University," wrote the Salt Lake City (Utah) branch of the FBI, which is responsible for investigating the crime.

In both images, the man - apparently a young man - the FBI is trying to locate is dressed in a black sweater and blue jeans. He is also wearing a cap and sunglasses, appearing to be trying not to show his face.

The FBI also provided a webpage for the public to provide tips leading to the killer's whereabouts and his arrest. In addition, the agency is offering a $100,000 reward for anyone who provides useful information to solve the case.

Possible rifle used by Kirk's killer found

Minutes before the release of the images of the suspect, the FBI reported that it found the gun allegedly used by Kirk's killer.

Robert Bohls, special agent in charge of the FBI's Salt Lake City Field Office, noted in a press appearance that investigators found a "high-powered bolt-action rifle" - like the one used by snipers - "in a wooded area where the shooter would had fled."

"The FBI Laboratory will be analyzing the weapon. Investigators have also collected a footwear impression, a palm print, and forearm imprints for analysis," added Agent Bohls.

Kirk was killed Wednesday at Utah Valley University while giving the first lecture of his The American Comeback Tour. After responding to an attendee, the conservative activist was struck by a gunshot to the neck. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but nothing could be done to save his life.