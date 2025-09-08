Rick Davies, singer of the British band Supertramp, dies at 81

Published by Virginia Martínez 8 de septiembre, 2025

Rick Davies, the singer and co-founder of the British rock band Supertramp, died Saturday at 81 after a more than decade-long battle with cancer. The information was confirmed Sunday by the band.

Davies co-founded Supertramp in 1969 with Roger Hodgson, a rock group that became known for their mega-hit 'Breakfast in America', which sold tens of millions of copies and won two Grammy Awards.

"Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades. After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets," the group said in a statement.

Davies, born in 1944 in Swindon in the United Kingdom, died at his residence at Long Island in the United States, several media outlets reported.

The musician, who was a singer and keyboardist, composed songs such as 'Goodbye Stranger' and 'Bloody Well Right'.

Davies was the only founding member of Supertramp still in the band since Hodgson's departure in 1983. Theoretically, he was no longer entitled to perform the latter's songs on stage, such as the hit 'The Logical Song'.