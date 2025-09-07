Plane crash in Minnesota: helicopter crashes, killing its occupants

Published by Sabrina Martin 6 de septiembre, 2025

A helicopter crashed Saturday afternoon near Airlake Airport in Lakeville, Minnesota, causing a fire that killed everyone on board, local authorities reported. Police confirmed that the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m., in an area with no homes or businesses, and that no injuries were reported on the ground.

The aircraft and the crash site

The aircraft was identified as a Robinson R66, a single-engine turbine helicopter designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers. It is unclear at this time how many people were on the aircraft at the time of impact.

The Lakeville Police Department indicated that, following the crash, the helicopter was engulfed in flames and that emergency personnel found no survivors.

Ongoing investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) noted that the cause of the accident is still unknown and confirmed that a fire broke out after impact. An NTSB investigator is headed to the area to begin documentation work, analysis of wreckage and removal of the helicopter to a secure facility for further review.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also been notified and will participate in the investigation along with the NTSB, according to local law enforcement.