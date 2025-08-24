Police identified the five people killed Friday in a bus crash in New York

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de agosto, 2025

Police identified the five people killed Friday in a tour bus crash in western New York state. The victims include Shankar Kumar Jha, 65, of India; Pinki Changrani, 60, of New Jersey; Columbia University student Xie Hongzhuo, 22, originally from Beijing, China; Zhang Xiaolan, 55, of Jersey City; and Jian Mingli, 56, also of Jersey City.

The bus, traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City, turned over onto its side on a highway near Buffalo around 12:45 p. m. Friday, with 54 people aboard, including the driver and a guide. According to authorities, several passengers were ejected from the vehicle, and others were trapped.

"Several witnesses observed the bus lose control, enter the median, then cross onto the south shoulder and overturn," police said in a statement.

Dozens of occupants were injured, including several children. Erie County Medical Center reported that 14 people remain hospitalized, all in stable condition.

State Police indicated that the driver, Bin Shao, 55, was reportedly distracted and lost control, although he showed no signs of intoxication, and the bus had no mechanical failures. The investigation of the accident is being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board.