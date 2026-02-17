Collapse at Russian military base near St. Petersburg leaves at least two dead

View of the site where the military police building collapsed on the grounds of a military base in Sertolovo. AFP

Published by Virginia Martínez 17 de febrero, 2026

A building belonging to the Russian military police collapsed Tuesday at a base located in Sertolovo, in the Leningrad region north of St. Petersburg, regional governor Alexandre Drozdenko said as rescue work continues among the rubble.

The incident occurred inside a military facility located in that town, a few kilometers from St. Petersburg, the second largest city in Russia. Emergency teams and law enforcement were deployed to the scene to assist in the search for possible victims, the AFP reported.

"I have ordered law enforcement forces to assist the army in removing debris and rescue victims of the collapse of a military police building located at the Sertolovo military base," Drozdenko said in a message posted on Telegram.

The official added that the causes of the collapse have not yet been determined and remain under investigation.

Casualties not officially confirmed

Russian local media preliminarily reported that at least two people have died as a result of the collapse, although that figure has not been officially confirmed by authorities so far.

Images released by regional media show part of the collapsed structure, with sections of the building completely destroyed.