Published by Agustina Blanco 15 de julio, 2025

After several months of extreme violence, Donald Trump's administration announced Tuesday the withdrawal of approximately 2,000 members of the California National Guard deployed in Los Angeles, meaning a significant reduction in the military presence in the city.

This decision comes after troops were mobilized more than a month ago to contain the violent and chaotic protests sparked by the immigration operations that took place. This move generated criticism from Democratic leaders in California, including Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The initial mobilization included more than 4,000 National Guard troops on Trump's orders, despite Governor Newsom's objections. In addition, more than 700 active-duty Marines were deployed to the Los Angeles area.

National Guard presence

Despite the reduced tensions, National Guard troops have continued to patrol, guard federal buildings and accompany federal agents in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol operations.

Newsom has denounced the operation as a "theater of absurd" and has tried, unsuccessfully, to stop the deployment through legal action in federal courts, arguing that it is illegal and a misuse of the National Guard.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday that the release of 1,990 soldiers from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team is in response to a decrease in "lawlessness" in Los Angeles.

“Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding,” Parnell said, adding that the secretary of defense ordered the demobilization of these troops from their federal protection mission.