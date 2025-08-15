Department of Justice dismisses and charges worker who assaulted a federal agent with a sandwich

Published by Sabrina Martin 14 de agosto, 2025

A former Department of Justice worker was arrested and fired after being accused of assaulting a Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred as federal authorities and the National Guard beefed up security presence in the capital.

Sean Charles Dunn, 37, was accused of throwing a wrapped sandwich against the chest of a federal agent on 14th Street NW on Aug. 10, accompanied by insults against law enforcement. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed on Thursday that Dunn no longer works for the Department of Justice and faces a felony charge of assault on a federal officer.

"I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER (...) You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement," Bondi wrote on social media, assuring that this type of conduct is unacceptable.

The incident and the arrest

According to court documents, Dunn approached a Border Patrol officer around 11:00 p.m., pointed his finger in his face and shouted hostile phrases against his presence in the city. Minutes later, he returned and forcefully threw the sandwich at him, hitting him in the chest.

The man tried to flee on foot, but was stopped by the Metropolitan Police. During the arrest, he acknowledged the act, saying, "I did it. I threw a sandwich."

Legal consequences

Dunn was arraigned in U.S. District Court on a charge of assault, resisting or impeding federal officers, a crime that carries severe penalties. He appeared before a judge for the first time and was released on bail.

Federal prosecutor in Washington, Jeanine Pirro, stressed that her office fully supports law enforcement and that any attack, even an apparently minor one, will be treated as a serious matter.