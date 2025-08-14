DOJ files criminal charges against five alleged leaders of United Cartels

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de agosto, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Treasury Department filed criminal charges - with their respective penalties - against five alleged leaders of the Carteles Unidos, known as United Cartels in English, a transnational terrorist organization, accused of committing crimes related to narco-trafficking.

Through a release, the attorney general, Pam Bondi, stated that the goal is to bring the "terrorists" to justice for "unleash death and destruction among American citizens."

"Today’s charges are designed to dismantle the United Cartels and bring their leaders to justice for unleashing death and destruction on American citizens," Bondi said. "Working closely with our partners throughout President Trump’s Administration, we will continue our historic effort to destroy foreign terror organizations and prosecute terrorists wherever they may hide."

For his part, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained that the sanctions brought against these alleged leaders of the Carteles Unidos - which affect their assets - "draw further attention to the diverse, insidious ways the cartels engage in violent activities."

The five defendants - who are at large - are: Juan José Farias Álvarez (known as El Abuelo and who is allegedly the leader of the Carteles Unidos), Alfonso Fernández Magallón (Poncho), Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez (Wicho or R5), Edgar Orozco Cabadas (El Kamoni), and Nicolas Sierra Santana (El Gordo). For information on their whereabouts rewards ranging from $3 million to $10 million USD are being offered.

The Carteles Unidos are a transnational terrorist organization dedicated to the processing, acquisition and distribution of drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamines and cocaine, among others. It operates, mainly, in the Mexican state of Michoacán, but they also act, according to the DOJ, in several states in the country such as Texas, Georgia, Missouri, California, Denver and Illinois, as well as in countries in Europe and Australia.