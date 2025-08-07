Young Americans get nearly 62% of their calories from "ultra-processed" foods

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de agosto, 2025

A recent analysis by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that, between August 2021 and 2023, young Americans aged 1-18 obtained nearly 62% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods, while adults aged 19 and older derived 53%.

For its study, the CDC included 6,633 participants and used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

In addition to generational differences, the data showed that among adults, the average percentage of total calories consumed from ultra-processed foods was lower in groups with higher household incomes.

For NHANES, snack foods (including hamburgers), sweet baked goods, salty snacks, and sugary beverages ranked among the top five sources of calories from ultra-processed foods for both youth and adults.

Despite the alarming numbers, data indicates a decrease in the average consumption of calories from ultra-processed foods among adults between 2013 and 2023.

Trump administration removes junk food from SNAP program

The CDC analysis was released just days before Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, announced six new waivers that will modify the statutory definition of eligible foods for purchase under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. These changes are set to take effect in 2026.

These six new waivers add to those signed earlier this year for Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, and Utah.

Speaking at the Great American Farmers Market in Washington DC, Kennedy Jr. stated. "For years, SNAP has used taxpayer money to fund soda and candy, products that fuel the epidemic of diabetes and chronic disease in America."

"If you want to buy a sugary soda, the American taxpayer shouldn't have to pay for it. The American taxpayer should not be paying to feed children, the poorest children in the country, with food that will cause them diabetes," the health secretary added.