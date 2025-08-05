Trump administration withdraws junk food from SNAP program in six more states

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de agosto, 2025

Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins, together with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, signed six new waivers this Monday that will modify the statutory definition of food eligible for purchase under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) in West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. These changes will take effect in 2026.

Across these states, the change will affect approximately 8.5 million people.

"It's incredible to see so many states take action at this critical time in our nation's history and do something to begin to address chronic health problems. President Trump has changed the status quo and the entire cabinet is taking steps to make America healthy again. At USDA, we play a key role in supporting Americans going through tough times, and that commitment is not changing. Rather, these state waivers promote healthier choices for families in need," Rollins said during the Great American Farmers Market in Washington DC.

During the event, Kennedy Jr. said that "for years, SNAP has used taxpayer money to fund soda and candy, products that fuel the epidemic of diabetes and chronic disease in America."

"If you want to buy a sugary soda, the American taxpayer shouldn't pay for it. The American taxpayer should not be paying to feed children,the poorest children in the country, food that will give them diabetes," the health secretary reiterated.

"We spend $405 million a day on SNAP. About 10% goes to sugary drinks. If you add sweets to that, it's between 13% and 17%," he added.

"These waivers help put real food back at the center of the agenda and give states the ability to lead in public health protection. I thank the governors who have taken the step to apply for waivers, and I encourage others to follow their lead. This is how we will make America healthy again," Kennedy Jr. said.

Extra help for rural communities

During the Great American Farmers Market, Kennedy Jr. reiterated that thanks to Donald Trump and his Big Beautiful Bill, the largest investment in rural health in a generation is set to be made.

"$50 billion over 5 years will go to rural hospitals and communities, strengthening the backbone of America and giving our farmers the support they have long deserved," the health secretary said.