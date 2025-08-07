United Airlines temporarily suspends its entire fleet due to a widespread error in its technology system

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 6 de agosto, 2025

United Airlines grounded its entire mainline fleet domestically Wednesday night due to a widespread problem with its computerized weight and balance system, the company said in a statement.

"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports," the airline reported. "We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations."

Mainline flights are those operated directly by the airline, using its own aircraft and crew. They generally include aircraft of the Boeing 737, 757, 767, 777 and 787 types and Airbus A319 and A320 models. The suspension does not affect United Express flights, nor does it affect flights that are in the air, which will arrive at their destinations as normal.

For now, 827 flights have been delayed and 23 cancelled. According to ABC News, the airline confirmed that this is not a cyberattack.

In response to a concerned passenger on social media,United acknowledged the glitch and also stated that they are working quickly to resolve the situation.

"We're aware of the system error at this time and are working on a fix to have you on your way as soon as possible," the airline responded. "We understand that this disruption has caused frustrations during your travel and appreciate your continued patience."

News in development