Online radicalization and Nazi symbols: What's known about the suspects in the attack on a mosque in San Diego

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de mayo, 2026

California authorities identified the main suspects in the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. As reported by the New York Post, citing judicial sources, they are Cain Clark (17) and Caleb Velasquez (18), who subsequently took their own lives inside a car. Authorities are investigating the case as a hate crime.

The shooting at the mosque took place on Monday, May 18. So far, there are three reported dead linked to the Islamic center, a security guard named Amin Abdullah, whom different testimonies describe as someone who helped evacuate people and possibly prevented an even bigger massacre.

Clark, the youngest suspect, was part of the Madison High School wrestling team. Speaking to the New York Post, his grandfather, David Clark, stated the following: "We're very sorry about what happened. We know what you know. It's a shock."

"The San Diego mosque shooters were 'radicalized online,' cops say — as it's revealed they wore Nazi symbols and etched racist statements on their gear as they opened fire outside an Islamic Center, killing three people in the process," the NYP noted.

"Also seen on the handgun of one of the shooters is the statement, 'race war now,' right above a swastika. Neo-nazis and white nationalists are known for promoting race wars to overthrow the government or create a white ethnostate," they added.

In addition, authorities reportedly recovered more than 30 firearms and a crossbow linked to the suspects.