Illegal immigrant sentenced to 50 years for producing child pornography using his disabled nieces and nephews

Published by Diane Hernández 21 de mayo, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that an undocumented Guatemalan immigrant in California was sentenced to 50 years in prison for producing and possessing child sexual abuse material involving his own niece and nephew, both of whom were minors and had special needs.

The information was released by the DHS in an official statement, in which the agency confirmed the conviction and again questioned the immigration policies of the administration of former President Joe Biden.

According to the statement, the defendant, Ángel Emilio Rodríguez-Marroquín, a citizen of Guatemala, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2025, by agents of the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Los Angeles. Authorities charged him with production and possession of child pornography.

Eight-year-old children with special needs

According to DHS, Rodriguez-Marroquin pleaded guilty to the charges, which included the production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) featuring his nephew and niece, both of whom are eight years old and have special needs.

The agency further indicated that the man is also under investigation for a separate child exploitation case in Guatemala, which is being handled by HSI. However, authorities did not publicly detail the scope of that process.

Last May 18, 2026, a court sentenced him to 600 months in prison, equivalent to 50 years. After serving the sentence, federal authorities indicated that he will be subject to deportation proceedings, according to DHS.

An example of past immigration policy failures

In the statement, DHS Acting Undersecretary Lauren Bis issued a statement in which she called the case an example of failures in past immigration policy.

"This depraved illegal immigrant from Guatemala pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child pornography, including images of him assaulting his own special needs niece and nephew," Bis said in the release.

The official added that, according to DHS, Rodríguez-Marroquín entered the United States illegally in 2024 and was subsequently released by immigration authorities under the Biden Administration.

The statement contends that the defendant "would not have been in the country" had it not been for the immigration policies implemented at the time. That assertion is part of the policy position expressed by current administration officials and does not include additional evidence in the statement about the specific circumstances of his release.

The case adds to a series of recent releases in which DHS has highlighted crimes committed by undocumented immigrants while questioning immigration decisions made during the previous administration.