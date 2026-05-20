Severe storms hit Texas and paralyze air traffic: hundreds of flights affected and more rainfall risk

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de mayo, 2026

The strong storms that crossed northern and central Texas caused a chaotic day at Dallas-Fort Worth and Love Field airports, where hundreds of flights were canceled or suffered significant delays due to thunderstorm activity, heavy rain and low visibility. Weather authorities warn that the atmospheric situation will remain unstable during this Wednesday, with additional precipitation and localized risk of flash flooding.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) activated a temporary suspension of ground operations as a precautionary measure at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), one of the country's most important air hubs. The restrictions caused a strong impact on air activity: during Tuesday there were hundreds of cancellations and cumulative delays affecting thousands of passengers.

Although this Wednesday flights should operate as normal, given the deteriorating weather conditions passengers are urged to stay informed of any changes to their flight in this region.

The effects of the storm reached as far as Dallas Love Field Airport

The ripple effect also reached Dallas Love Field Airport, where weather conditions forced the implementation of special delay programs. The combination of thunderstorms, heavy rains and security protocols significantly slowed operations.

Meanwhile, the weather outlook remains complex. The National Weather Service had issued flash flood warnings for sectors of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and other regions of North Texas, in the face of persistent rainfall and storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Official forecasts indicate that between Wednesday and Friday much of North and Central Texas could receive at least an additional inch of rain, increasing the risk of dangerous accumulations if storms recur over the same areas. Experts warn that the greatest risk of flooding is concentrated toward central portions of the state, although it is still too early to say which areas will be most affected.