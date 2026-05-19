131 dead from Ebola: US advises against travel to three African countries and activates emergency controls

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de mayo, 2026

The State Department on Tuesday strongly urged Americans not to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan or Uganda amid growing concern about a deadly Ebola outbreak.

The department gave the three Central African countries its highest travel advisory -- "Level 4: Do Not Travel" -- and also urged citizens to "reconsider travel" to neighboring Rwanda.

The WHO has declared an international health emergency the upsurge in the highly contagious hemorrhagic fever, which is suspected to have caused the deaths of 131 people and infected more than 500.

The announcement, moreover, came a day after U.S. health authorities announced tighter airport controls for travelers from areas affected by the outbreak and temporarily suspended the processing of some visas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the risk to U.S. territory remained low, but it was working to evacuate a U.S. doctor who contracted the virus and six other people from the Democratic Republic of Congo for observation.

Non-U.S. passport holders who have traveled to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo or South Sudan in the past 21 days will be restricted from entering the United States, the CDC said.

It also said it was stepping up its efforts to assist the DRC with technical experts.

No vaccine or effective treatment against the strain of Ebola at the center of this latest outbreak has been proven to exist.