Senate confirms Bryan Bedford, CEO of Republic Airways, as new FAA Administrator

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de julio, 2025

The Senate confirmed Bryan Bedford as the new administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Republic Airways CEO will assume the post at a tense time for the industry, given recent airline crashes in Arizona, Alaska, Pennsylvania and Washington, D. C.

The vote in the upper chamber ended with 53 votes in favor and 43 against. Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire was the only Democrat to vote in favor of Bedford, who will assume her post after Congress approved $12.5 billion for the agency.

"The Department of Transportation is thrilled to have Bryan Bedford confirmed as our new FAA Administrator," said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. "Bryan will help me deliver and execute POTUS’s vision for a brand new air traffic control system. Welcome aboard, Bryan!" he added.

Bedford, now 63, will be the fifth person to lead the FAA in the last four years. In addition to his experience as CEO of Republic Airways for more than two decades, he was president of the Regional Airlines Association (RRA). His candidacy was endorsed by much of the industry, including the Airlines for America association, the CEO of United Airlines and the air traffic controllers union.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Bedford did not commit to requiring all commercial pilots to complete the 1,500-hour training requirement. He had previously criticized this standard during his time as CEO. Ted Cruz (R-TX), chairman of the aforementioned committee, described Bedford as a "stable leader with executive experience."

"I’m a big supporter of structured training as opposed to pure time-building. I don’t believe safety is static," he told senators in mid-June.