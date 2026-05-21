Trump 37-0: President's endorsed candidates sweep 2026 Republican primaries

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de mayo, 2026

President Trump once again demonstrated his absolute dominance of the Republican Party. After the Republican primaries held last Tuesday in six states, all candidates backed by the president emerged victorious: a perfect 37-0 record.

Trump celebrated the result on social media and before the press. "We won all races last night. Every one of them," the president declared, highlighting the power of his endorsements in a key election cycle ahead of the midterms in November.

Trump sweeps Kentucky: Massie defeated by 10 points and end of McConnell era

The most prominent case was in Kentucky, where the president's endorsed candidate, former Navy Seal Ed Gallrein, defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie in District 4. Massie, one of Trump's most radical critics within the party, fell by nearly ten points.

Following Massie's defeat, White House communications director Steven Cheung wrote on X: "Do not ever doubt President Trump and his political power. F*ck around, find out."

Also in Kentucky, Trump-backed U.S. Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY-6) resoundingly won the Republican Senate nomination to succeed veteran Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is retiring after more than four decades in office.

Barr prevailed with approximately 60.5% of the vote against his chief rival, former state attorney general Daniel Cameron, considered McConnell's political heir.

Barr's victory represents a clear generational shift: the end of the McConnell era in the politics of one of the most Republican states in the country and the strengthening of Trump's grip on the Republican Party.

Tuberville sweeps 85% in Alabama

In Alabama, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies, won a landslide victory in the Republican primary for governor, with more than 85% of the vote.

Tuberville, a former Auburn University soccer coach known as "Coach," handily defeated rivals Ken McFeeters (9.6%) and Will Santivasci (5.0%), totaling more than 421,000 votes. The incumbent governor, Kay Ivey, was ineligible for re-election due to term limits.

Trump publicly renewed his endorsement of Tuberville hours before the race, calling him "a real winner." That endorsement was key to cementing his dominance in a deeply Republican state.

Tuberville will face Doug Jones, a former Democratic senator whom he already defeated in the 2020 Senate election, in the Nov. 3 general election.

Trump sweeps 5 states: 10-0 in Pennsylvania, Risch revalidates and more key victories

Significant victories were also recorded in Georgia, Idaho, Oregon and Pennsylvania. In these states, Trump-backed candidates made decisive gains or outright wins in multiple races for Congress, governorships and other statewide offices.

In Idaho, Trump-backed Senator Jim Risch easily revalidated his nomination with more than 60% of the vote. In Pennsylvania, the balance for Trump’s candidates was a resounding 10-0. This performance underscores that, in today's Republican Party, President Trump's endorsement is the most determining factor in winning a primary.

In Georgia, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones advanced to the runoff for governor thanks to Trump's endorsement. In Alabama, Congressman Barry Moore, came first in the Senate primary and will contest the runoff in June. The runoffs do not detract from Trump's ability to mobilize the Republican base and punish any internal dissent, consolidating his overall lead heading into the November midterms.