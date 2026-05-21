What is the popular appliance sold at Costco recalled for risk of burns?

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de mayo, 2026

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of more than 113,000 ZWILLING brand electric kettles due to a defect that could cause severe burns.

According to the agency, the handle on the kettles can loosen or come loose while the product is in use, which could cause hot water to spill.

The recall includes the ENFINIGY Electric Kettle 1.5-liter and ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro 1.5-liter models The products were sold in black, silver, pink, gold and white colors.

The CPSC reported that the company received 163 reports related to loose or detached handles. Of those cases, five were linked to total handle detachment and at least one person suffered second-degree burns.

The kettles were marketed between December 2019 and February 2026 at HomeGoods stores, Costco and on the company's official website, with prices ranging from $120 to $200.