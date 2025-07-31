Justin Timberlake reveals he has Lyme disease

Published by Agustina Blanco 31 de julio, 2025

Singer Justin Timberlake, 44, shared an emotional update on his health after wrapping up his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour, his first in five years and seventh as a headliner in his career.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the "SexyBack" performer revealed that he has been dealing with Lyme disease, a condition he described as “relentlessly debilitating” both physically and mentally.

In his message, Timberlake expressed gratitude to his fans, family and friends for their support during the tour, which he called a “fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience”. In his words, “I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) – and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.”

The singer confessed that, although he is usually reserved, he decided to share his diagnosis to shed light on the difficulties he faced behind the scenes. "Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

Timberlake explained that the diagnosis surprised him, but allowed him to understand the symptoms that plagued him, such as "massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

Despite these challenges, Timberlake made the decision to continue to tour. "Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going," he said.

The artist also expressed his desire to be more transparent about his difficulties to avoid misunderstandings and connect with those facing similar problems. “I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too," he added.