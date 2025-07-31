Arkansas: Teacher accused of killing couple hiking in Devil's Den with their children

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de julio, 2025

Arkansas police reported that a 28-year-old schoolteacher has been charged with murdering a married couple who were hiking with their children at Devil’s Den State Park. The suspect, identified as Andrew James McGann, was arrested in a nearby town following a five-day manhunt.

Col. Stacie Rhoads, commander of the Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, said authorities arrested McGann at a barbershop in Springdale. He has been charged with two counts of capital murder and remained in custody Thursday at the Washington County Jail.

Authorities announced the arrest in a brief statement but did not provide details about a possible motive.

"Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were fatally attacked while hiking with their two daughters. The girls, who are 7 and 9, were not injured and are safe with family members," police detailed in a statement.

According to a district statement cited by the AP, McGann had been hired as a prospective teacher for the upcoming school year in Springdale Public Schools but had not yet interacted with students or their families.

"Let there be no mistake – we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice," Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.