Five people charged in brutal gang attack on 'white couple' in Cincinnati
Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for Ohio governor, reached out to Holly, the woman who was the victim of the attack.
Five people have been charged in the brutal group attack on a man and a woman in Cincinnati, Ohio. This was confirmed by the city's police chief, Teresa Theetge, although without revealing the names of those involved. According to Fox News, authorities are still looking for eight other people.
In a press conference, Theetge assured that local authorities will use all the tools in their power to find out what were the causes that gave rise to the incident that went viral on social networks.
Like Ken Kober, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, he reproached the behavior of those who filmed and mocked the victims instead of helping to calm the situation. "It is unacceptable not to call the police. The traffic was terrible. People saw it. They were fighting in front of the traffic. Why didn't they call us?" Theetge expressed.
Vivek Ramaswamy spoke with the woman who was beaten in Cincinnati
The current Ohio gubernatorial candidate spoke with Holly, whom he wished a speedy recovery after the beating, and promised to visit her sooner rather than later.
"There were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital. Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities. Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective," the also former presidential candidate said.
I spoke to Holly earlier today (the woman tragically assaulted in Cincinnati this weekend). She’s a single working mom who went to a friend’s birthday party. It’s unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance… pic.twitter.com/yTiJOL3Eh0— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 28, 2025
"Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses. As governor, I’ll make sure they’re behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies. Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country and hopes that the publicity around her story ensures that local & state leaders clean up our failing cities. We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers," he added.
What happened in Cincinnati?
The man, who has not yet been identified, was brutally beaten and kicked on the ground. As he tried to defend himself, several people began taking turns attacking him. It is still unclear what the origin of the conflict was.
Then a woman, Holly, appeared on the scene and attempted to separate the assailants from the man in question. Moments later she was struck and fell to the ground, with her head impacting the pavement.
Although with difficulty, he was able to get up and walk off under his own power. Holly, however, ended up on the ground unconscious while bleeding from the mouth.
The event took place last Friday night downtown at the intersection of Elm and Fourth streets.