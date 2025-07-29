Five people charged in brutal gang attack on 'white couple' in Cincinnati

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de julio, 2025

Five people have been charged in the brutal group attack on a man and a woman in Cincinnati, Ohio. This was confirmed by the city's police chief, Teresa Theetge, although without revealing the names of those involved. According to Fox News, authorities are still looking for eight other people.

In a press conference, Theetge assured that local authorities will use all the tools in their power to find out what were the causes that gave rise to the incident that went viral on social networks.

Like Ken Kober, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, he reproached the behavior of those who filmed and mocked the victims instead of helping to calm the situation. "It is unacceptable not to call the police. The traffic was terrible. People saw it. They were fighting in front of the traffic. Why didn't they call us?" Theetge expressed.

Vivek Ramaswamy spoke with the woman who was beaten in Cincinnati

The current Ohio gubernatorial candidate spoke with Holly, whom he wished a speedy recovery after the beating, and promised to visit her sooner rather than later.

"There were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital. Hard-working Americans shouldn’t have to worry for their safety when they have a good time in our cities. Holly said not a single local or state official had yet reached out as of earlier this afternoon, other than one police detective," the also former presidential candidate said.

"Leftists like to lecture about ‘systemic injustice’ while thugs turn our cities into war zones. I’m done with their excuses. As governor, I’ll make sure they’re behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies. Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country and hopes that the publicity around her story ensures that local & state leaders clean up our failing cities. We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers," he added.