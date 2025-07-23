Bryan Kohberger sentenced to four life sentences for murder of University of Idaho students

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de julio, 2025

A judge sentenced Bryan Kohberger to life in prison without parole for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger, a 30-year-old former doctoral student in criminology, admitted his guilt on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery. He reached a plea deal that eliminates the possibility of the death penalty.

At Wednesday's hearing, the subject came face-to-face with the victims' families. He heard testimonies from the families.

Media outlets, such as CNN, explained that he is likely to be transferred to Idaho's only maximum-security prison: the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, opened in 1989 for the purpose of housing the state's most troubled male prisoners.

During the trial, Judge Steven Hippler explained that Bryan Kohberger "slipped through that sliding glass" of the house to kill the victims.

"This unfathomable and senseless act of evil has caused immeasurable pain and loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child. This is the greatest tragedy that can be inflicted upon a person," the judge said before announcing Kohberger's sentence.

The head of the Moscow Police Department, Anthony Dahlinger, referred to the sentencing and noted that despite the case coming to an end, the grief of the relatives remains.

"While this marks the end of a long and challenging journey through the criminal justice system, we acknowledge that for the families, friends and loved ones of these four young people, the grief does not end because the losses are permanent and the pain remains,” he said at a news conference after the sentencing.

Meanwhile, after learning of the decision, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that if it were up to President Trump, he would have "forced this monster" to explain himself.

"We are so sorry for the grief and the pain you have experienced at the hands of such a vicious and evil killer. Our nation grieves with you and we will never forget the precious souls who were lost in this horrific act of evil," Leavitt said.