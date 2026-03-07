More than 27,000 Americans return from the Middle East with help from the Department of State

Published by Sabrina Martin 6 de marzo, 2026

More than 27,000 U.S. citizens have returned safely to the United States from the Middle East since the start of the war with Iran on Feb. 28, according to Under Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson.

The official explained that the figures are only for those who have already arrived on U.S. soil. The number does not include Americans who left the region but are still in transit or those who temporarily moved to other countries.

Washington has launched various operations to help citizens seeking to leave the region amid deteriorating security.

Charter flights to evacuate citizens

The Department of State organized several charter flights that moved hundreds of Americans back into the country. Johnson indicated that more flights are planned in the coming days, subject to the security situation.

One of the planes used in the operation belongs to the New England Patriots NFL team, owned by businessman Robert Kraft, an ally of President Donald Trump.

The official also noted that the availability of commercial flights in the region began to improve, expanding options for those wishing to leave.