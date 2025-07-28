Cincinnati Police investigate brutal mob attack on 'white couple' during jazz festival

Published by Joaquín Núñez 27 de julio, 2025

The Cincinnati Police are investigating a brutal street attack that went viral on social media. The video, about which no information is available at the moment, shows a group of people, mostly African-American, beating a man and a woman. The event took place last Friday night in the center of the city, at the intersection of Elm and Fourth streets.

According to the video released, which lasts a little over two minutes, the man was brutally beaten and kicked to the ground. As he tries to defend himself, several people take turns attacking him. The origin of the conflict remains unclear.

Then a woman appeared on the scene, who tried to separate the aggressors from the man in question. Moments later she was hit and fell to the ground, her head hitting the pavement.

Although with difficulty, he was able to get up and walk away on his own. However, she ended up on the ground unconscious while bleeding from the mouth.

"Cruel and absolutely unacceptable"

Theresa Theetg, Cincinnati police chief, condemned the attack in a statement released Saturday: "I am in complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen. The behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable."

Ken Kober, president of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police, rebuked the behavior of those who filmed and mocked the victims instead of helping to defuse the situation.

"What’s equally disgusting is those who chose to watch and record instead of calling 911, attempting to defuse the situation or render aid. I have full faith in the Central Business Section Investigators they will make arrests in the near future. It will then be the responsibility of the court system to hold these violent thugs accountable," he told WLWT 5.