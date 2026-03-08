Severe storms in Michigan leave at least four dead, including a 12-year-old boy

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de marzo, 2026

A series of storms that spawned tornadoes left at least four dead, including a 12-year-old boy, and more than a dozen injured in Michigan. Local media showed wrecked buildings, homes and cars. At the same time, hundreds of homes were without power and other services.

Three of the four reported deaths took place in Branch County, where Union City is located, while the fourth death occurred in Cass County, where barns were also affected. According to a statement on a website of the latter county, some structures were damaged to "total destruction."

"We have multiple utility poles down, transformers damaged, and long stretches of power lines on the ground. The north side of Union Lake sustained some of the most severe damage, with roughly two miles of line brought down in that area alone," the official Facebook page of Union City, one of the spots hardest hit by developing tornadoes, noted.

In addition to Michigan, the storms hit a wide central area of the country. Other states affected were Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas. For example, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office, a tornado in Beggs, near Tulsa, was responsible for the deaths of two people in a home.

"I will declare a state of emergency for Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties following the severe weather," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said.

"We’re working with emergency teams to monitor the situation and coordinate resources for those impacted. My heart is with the families who lost loved ones or were injured," she added.

The Democratic governor activated the state's Emergency Operations Center on Friday "to coordinate a response with all resources at hand in the face of severe weather."