Number of Americans who believe abortion should be illegal grows 7% in one year in the country

Published by Israel Duro 26 de julio, 2025

The number of Americans who believe abortion should be illegal in most or all cases grew 7% over the past year (from 29% to 36%). A rise in the percentage of pro-life sentiment was also noted.

Although the survey, conducted by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, concludes that nearly two-thirds of voters are pro-choice, it acknowledges that there has been a drop in the number of pro-choice advocates. In fact, the drop is six points, from 70% in 2024 to 64% today.

Chart showing Americans' support for abortion in recent years.AP - NORC.

"Good news" for Life News

In addition, Lifenews celebrated that these are not the only indicators that leave good news for pro-lifers:

"Other questions in the survey also show an increase in pro-life sentiment. The survey asked respondents whether 'your state should allow someone to obtain a legal abortion' in each of four different circumstances. For each circumstance, support for legal abortion declined over the past year. In particular, the percentage supporting legal abortion if the woman 'does not want to get pregnant for any reason' declined by five percentage points. Considering the consistently negative media coverage of pro-life laws, this increase in pro-life sentiment is good news."

Gallup already pointed to the pro-life revival in June The AP-NORC Center's is the second major poll this summer showing a rise in pro-life sentiment. Two months ago, Gallup released the results of its annual survey on sanctity-of-life issues. The pollster ratified an increase in the percentage of people who identified themselves as "pro-life" and in the percentage of people who considered abortion to be "morally wrong."



For Life News, "this new AP/NORC poll is further proof that Ramesh Ponnuru's view was correct: the public backlash against Dobbs is fading. Given the success of many pro-life candidates in 2024 and the passage of a budget that withdrew funding to Planned Parenthood, pro-lifers have good reason to be optimistic about the future."

"Hearts are changing"

"A new poll confirms what pro-lifers have long felt: support for abortion is falling. The percentage of Americans who believe abortion should be illegal in most or all cases rose 7 points, reaching its highest level since the Dobbs leak in 2022. Other results show increased resistance to abortion across the board."