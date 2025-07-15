Amid criticism from the MAGA universe, Pam Bondi fired the ethics director of the Department of Justice

Published by Joaquín Núñez 14 de julio, 2025

Pam Bondi fired Department of Justice (DOJ) ethics director Joseph Tirrell. As reported from Axios, his dismissal joined that of 20 employees "involved in various investigations of President Donald Trump."

The news came as the attorney general comes under fire from the MAGA universe for her handling of the Epstein case. On Saturday, he had already announced that the DOJ had dismissed federal charges against Dr. Michael Kirk Moore, a Utah plastic surgeon accused of issuing false Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Regarding the firing of the now former ethics director, Tirrell confirmed the situation on his LinkedIn account, "Until Friday evening, I was the senior ethics attorney at the Department of Justice responsible for advising the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General directly on federal employee ethics. I was also responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ethics program across the Department."

"My public service is not over, and my career as a Federal civil servant is not finished. I took the oath at 18 as a Midshipman to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States.” I have taken that oath at least five more times since then. That oath did not come with the caveat that I need only support the Constitution when it is easy or convenient. I look forward to finding ways to continue in my personal calling of service to my country. I encouraged anyone who is reading this to do the same," he added.

According to Bloomberg Law, Tirrell had personally advised special prosecutor Jack Smith on the ethical considerations of his prosecutions against Trump. "His removal comes several months after Bondi dismissed or reassigned other career Justice Department officials in charge of internal controls over the conduct of department personnel," they explained.