Trump insists Epstein case is ‘made up’ by Democrats, defends Pam Bondi's work

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump referred, again, to the Jeffrey Epstein case and argued that it is an "invention" of the Democrats. The president's comments came in response to a question from the media on the subject.

The president said the case is an invention created by former President Barack Obama, former FBI Director James Comey and the Biden administration.

Furthermore, Trump defended the work of the attorney general, Pam Bondi, regarding the case. He argued that credibility is very important in a case like this and noted that, in his view, Bondi has handled it "very well."

"The attorney general has handled that very well. She has really done a very good job," Trump said of Bondi in remarks reported by The Hill.

Similarly, the Republican noted that Bondi recently handed him a report on documents linked to Epstein. Asked whether Attorney General Pam Bondi had told him that he had been quoted in the Epstein documents, he replied, "No, no."