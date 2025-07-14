Texas: Flood victim search efforts resume
Authorities estimate that more than 160 people may still be missing in Kerr County alone, plus another 10 in nearby areas.
On July 4, heavy rains swept through Central Texas, causing flash flooding in the middle of the night while many residents were still asleep.
“Recovery teams in West Kerr can resume efforts,” the Kerr County Sheriff's Office announced, adding that rainfall alerts remained in effect for some areas.
A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Residents are advised to monitor later forecasts and stay alert for possible flood warnings.
According to ABC News, showers and thunderstorms could become heavy Monday afternoon and evening. Lighter showers are expected on Tuesday, with a chance of drizzle on Wednesday.
Trump's visit
President Trump visited the state on Friday, touring the affected areas and remarking that he had never seen anything like it. He also criticized journalists for questioning the authorities’ response to the disaster.
Noem on criticism of federal response to floods: “All politics”
Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Noem responded to claims that FEMA's response had been delayed, as well as to comments from Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who alleged that both President Donald Trump and Noem had fired FEMA employees while flood victims were pleading for assistance.
“You know, this memo and this criticism—I think it’s all politics, because I was there,” Noem said. “I was there, and every time somebody asked for something, we said, ‘Absolutely. It’ll be here as soon as possible, and it’ll be done.’”