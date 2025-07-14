Texas: Flood victim search efforts resume

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de julio, 2025

Authorities have resumed search efforts for flood victims after operations were suspended due to heavy rainfall. In Kerr County alone, more than 160 people are estimated to be missing, with an additional 10 unaccounted for in nearby areas.

On July 4, heavy rains swept through Central Texas, causing flash flooding in the middle of the night while many residents were still asleep.

“Recovery teams in West Kerr can resume efforts,” the Kerr County Sheriff's Office announced, adding that rainfall alerts remained in effect for some areas.

A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Residents are advised to monitor later forecasts and stay alert for possible flood warnings.

According to ABC News, showers and thunderstorms could become heavy Monday afternoon and evening. Lighter showers are expected on Tuesday, with a chance of drizzle on Wednesday.

" data-width="auto">

Trump's visit

President Trump visited the state on Friday, touring the affected areas and remarking that he had never seen anything like it. He also criticized journalists for questioning the authorities’ response to the disaster.