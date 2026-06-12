JD Vance announces the departure of his chief of staff, Jacob Reses

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de junio, 2026

Jacob Reses, chief of staff to JD Vance, will leave his post at the end of the summer. The vice president confirmed this in a statement, in which he emphasized his strong relationship with Reses, whose future remains uncertain.

"Jacob’s been by my side for my whole career in public life. I can’t imagine having been on this life-changing journey without him," the vice president said in a statement.

"From day one of my time as a senator-elect, I could not have asked for a more loyal and discerning advisor and friend as my chief of staff. I’ll miss him dearly, but he won’t be far, and I plan to keep his counsel close until our paths cross again,” he added.

Reses began working with Vance on his 2022 Senate campaign. Previously, he worked for Heritage Action, an affiliate of the Heritage Foundation, a popular conservative think tank, as well as for the office of Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri.

According to NBC News, the first outlet to confirm the information, the vice president has a very close relationship with the man who will remain his chief of staff until the end of the summer. He even attended and gave a toast at his wedding.

Furthermore, after Donald Trump chose Vance as his running mate, Reses was a constant presence on the then-Ohio senator’s campaign plane.

Other high-ranking officials also bid farewell to Reses. One of them was Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff to President Trump: "Jacob has been an important part of our White House leadership team and has served the Vice President with absolute distinction. From diplomacy and war to complicated matters to the most minute logistics, there has been no task too big or too small for him to tackle.”