Trump nominates Attorney Jay Clayton as next Director of National Intelligence

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump nominated prosecutor Jay Clayton as the new intelligence chief on Thursday. The decision came after a strong backlash from Republicans over the appointment earlier this month of Bill Pulte, a housing official loyal to Trump, as acting Director of National Intelligence.

Clayton is a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York and served as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission during Trump’s first term.

"I am pleased to announce the Nomination of very Highly Respected Jay Clayton... to be the next Director of National Intelligence," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible."

Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced in May that she was stepping down to care for her husband, who was battling cancer.

Initially, her departure was scheduled for June 30, but Trump moved the date up to June 19.