Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's wife files for divorce 'on biblical grounds'
The decision comes as the he vies to replace Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary scheduled for next year.
The wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reported that she initiated divorce proceedings "on biblical grounds." In this way, state Senator Angela Paxton puts an end to her marriage of 38 years. She made the announcement in a brief statement posted on social media.
"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage," Angela Paxton said in a message posted on X.
Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds.— Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025
I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to…
"I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose," the state senator added.
After the news broke, Ken Paxton also referred to the decision and maintained that it came amid "numerous political attacks and public scrutiny." He explained that both he and his wife decided to "begin a new chapter in our lives."
"I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time," Paxton said.
After facing the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny, Angela and I have decided to start a new chapter in our lives.— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025
I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting…