Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's wife files for divorce 'on biblical grounds'

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de julio, 2025

The wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reported that she initiated divorce proceedings "on biblical grounds." In this way, state Senator Angela Paxton puts an end to her marriage of 38 years. She made the announcement in a brief statement posted on social media.

"I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage," Angela Paxton said in a message posted on X.

The decision comes as the attorney general vies to replace Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican Senate primary scheduled for next year.

"I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose," the state senator added.

After the news broke, Ken Paxton also referred to the decision and maintained that it came amid "numerous political attacks and public scrutiny." He explained that both he and his wife decided to "begin a new chapter in our lives."

"I could not be any more proud or grateful for the incredible family that God has blessed us with, and I remain committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren. I ask for your prayers and privacy at this time," Paxton said.