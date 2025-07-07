Chicago: At least six dead and 55 people shot during Fourth of July weekend

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de julio, 2025

At least six people were killed and 55 shot between Thursday and Sunday morning of the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago, run by Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Chicago police confirmed that during the holiday weekend (Thursday morning, July 3, at midnight through Sunday night, July 6, at 11:59 p.m.), dozens of gun violence events were confirmed across the city.

The fatalities

The ABC 7 network reported that one of the fatalities resulted from a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood.

Two women, ages 37 and 29, were inside a man's home when he pulled out a gun and demanded that they surrender their valuables. The women resisted and the man opened fire. The 29-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest and died later at the hospital, investigators said.

Earlier in the day, an hour later, it was learned that a 21-year-old man lost his life on the sidewalk on the 9900 block of South Bensley Avenue after someone approached him in a vehicle and shot him. The young man was shot multiple times and died while being transported to the nearest hospital.

Another fatal shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Friday night on the 1200 block of East 83rd Street, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old woman. The young woman was with a 35-year-old man when someone approached and also began shooting. The teenager was shot in the throat and died of her injuries.

Around the same time, officers responded to a call about another shooting on the 6400 block of South Winchester Avenue in the West Englewood neighborhood and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Saturday morning, likewise, a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the 1000 block of North Lavergne Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

Also on Saturday morning, a 46-year-old man was shot while in a vehicle on the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue. Like the previous man, he died at the scene without receiving first aid.