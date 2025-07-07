NWS extends Texas flood warning through Monday at 7 p.m. CDT

Published by Santiago Ospital 7 de julio, 2025

"Additional flooding today may hamper recovery efforts in Texas," the National Weather Service(NWS) warned Monday, as the search for missing people continues. At the moment more than 80 dead have been reported.

The NWS branch in Austin, Texas, issued a flood watch until 7 p.m. CDT (8 p.m. EDT). In other words, further flooding is possible, although there is no certainty at this time. Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rainfall, and even "isolated" amounts of up to 10 inches (15 centimeters).

"Stay Weather Aware!" the local weather service called for, warning that it was "difficult to pinpoint where exactly isolated heavy amounts" could potentially occur:

"Stay weather aware as rain and flooding conditions continue to threaten portions of the state," also warned the Texas Division of Emergency Management in recent hours. "Don’t risk flooded roads—find another route," it recommended, in addition to asking for attention for instructions from officials and to always have a survival kit ready for emergencies.