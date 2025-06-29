At least five tornadoes touch down in Minnesota: river flood warning in effect

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de junio, 2025

Minnesota experienced multiple severe storms Saturday night and Sunday morning, producing tornadoes, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and intense lightning.

News channel FOX 9 also reported that a river flood warning is in effect for several counties in the area.

According to local media, five Doppler-confirmed tornadoes touched down in Carver County early Sunday morning: one in Victoria, two near Waconia, one close to Cologne, and one in St. Bonifacius.

Meanwhile, two tornadoes were spotted near Canby in far western Minnesota Saturday night, occurring about two hours apart.

Meteorologist Cody Matz shared several user-recorded videos of the storms from the past few hours on his X profile.

The National Weather Service will assess the damage from the recent weather events to officially determine the number of tornadoes that occurred Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Reports indicate some damage in the Twin Cities metro area, including downed trees. Fortunately, there have been no reports of loss of life in the region due to the storms.

River flood warning in effect

The National Weather Service warns of a significant threat to life and property from possible river flooding in several Minnesota counties.

The warning was issued for the areas of Chippewa, Renville, Lac Qui Parle, Carver, Wright, Yellow Medicine, Redwood, and Hennepin counties.

The National Weather Service in Minneapolis, Minnesota, issued this alert at 1:04 a.m. CDT on June 29, 2025. It remains in effect until 4:15 p.m. CDT the same day.

Strong winds reported in Wright While the tornado warning was lifted in some areas Sunday morning, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect, with strong winds exceeding 60 mph reported across the Twin Cities metro area.



Additionally, flash flood warnings have been issued west of the metro, specifically in Wright County.

Tornado watches are also in effect for the same region. Local authorities urge the public to stay tuned to updates from the Weather Service.

A tornado watch is in effect for the area stretching from Shakopee to Burnsville, north of Minneapolis and west of Minnetonka. Sirens sounded in northeast Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

While the tornado is no longer visible, specialists warn the storms could produce another tornado at any moment.