The Hispanic powerhouse, increasingly conscious of its ‘size, power and influence’

29 de junio, 2025

The “Hispanic powerhouse” is increasingly conscious of its size. Some 77% of Hispanics say the community exerts influence over the rest of the country, the same percentage that rate the community's contribution as positive. Both figures mark an all-time high over the past seven years, a remarkable escalation especially in the latter case: awareness of a positive contribution increased fivefold since 2018.

This new data emerges from a preview of the “Hispanic Sentiment Study 2025.” Prepared by the We Are All Human Foundation, the report states that the Hispanic community is increasingly aware of its "size, power and influence."

With the fifth fastest growing economy in the world, the third fastest growing GDP, the economic data backs up the clout the Hispanic community believes it has when it looks in the mirror.VOZ has been reporting this data month after month, year after year:

Although the We Are All Human report puts the spotlight on the U.S. Hispanic market, "The Untapped 4.1 Trillion* Dollar Opportunity," the community impacts areas as diverse as politics, music, food and more.

The importance of community

The “Hispanic Sentiment Study” also asserts that "Latinos are values-oriented," with authenticity and responsibility at the top their values scale, followed by hope, passion and honesty. Authenticity shines above all for Generation Z, "the most optimistic yet most skeptical generation."

These values are reflected, above all, in the local community. Hispanics have been responding since 2018 that "people in my local community" is the place where their personal values "are largely shared and reflected." The media has been losing ground in this sense, ranking currently in last place.

The importance of the Spanish language

The study highlights that Hispanic identity is supported by music, food and family. There is a close link between sounds, dishes and words that pollsters have been noticing since 2018.

The Spanish language is also essential among these pillars of identity, highlighted by the study as "a bridge to loyalty" for brands that want to approach Latinos: "One third of Hispanics feel more favorable to brands that communicate in Spanish," especially college students (79%) and women (43%).

