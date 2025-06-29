Analysis
The Hispanic powerhouse, increasingly conscious of its ‘size, power and influence’
Seventy-seven percent of Hispanics view the community's contribution to the country positively, according to a preview of the “Hispanic Sentiment Study 2025” report.
The “Hispanic powerhouse” is increasingly conscious of its size. Some 77% of Hispanics say the community exerts influence over the rest of the country, the same percentage that rate the community's contribution as positive. Both figures mark an all-time high over the past seven years, a remarkable escalation especially in the latter case: awareness of a positive contribution increased fivefold since 2018.
This new data emerges from a preview of the “Hispanic Sentiment Study 2025.” Prepared by the We Are All Human Foundation, the report states that the Hispanic community is increasingly aware of its "size, power and influence."
With the fifth fastest growing economy in the world, the third fastest growing GDP, the economic data backs up the clout the Hispanic community believes it has when it looks in the mirror.VOZ has been reporting this data month after month, year after year:
Society
Hispanics, the driving force behind the US economy
Israel Duro
Economy
Hispanic women, the future of the nation's economy: Entrepreneurial, optimistic and family-focused
Santiago Ospital
Society
Homeownership drives the rise of Hispanic power
Williams Perdomo
Although the We Are All Human report puts the spotlight on the U.S. Hispanic market, "The Untapped 4.1 Trillion* Dollar Opportunity," the community impacts areas as diverse as politics, music, food and more.
Entertainment
Hispanic music, a growing phenomenon in the country
Williams Perdomo
The importance of community
The “Hispanic Sentiment Study” also asserts that "Latinos are values-oriented," with authenticity and responsibility at the top their values scale, followed by hope, passion and honesty. Authenticity shines above all for Generation Z, "the most optimistic yet most skeptical generation."
These values are reflected, above all, in the local community. Hispanics have been responding since 2018 that "people in my local community" is the place where their personal values "are largely shared and reflected." The media has been losing ground in this sense, ranking currently in last place.
The importance of the Spanish language
The study highlights that Hispanic identity is supported by music, food and family. There is a close link between sounds, dishes and words that pollsters have been noticing since 2018.
The Spanish language is also essential among these pillars of identity, highlighted by the study as "a bridge to loyalty" for brands that want to approach Latinos: "One third of Hispanics feel more favorable to brands that communicate in Spanish," especially college students (79%) and women (43%).
Politics
The cities where Spanish is king
Williams Perdomo
Society
Spanish, a language that is in vogue
Williams Perdomo
Access the preview of the “Hispanic Sentiment Study 2025”
Hispanic Sentiment 2025 - We Are All Human Foundation by Santiago Adolfo Ospital
Santiago-Adolfo Ospital.