Virginia Supreme Court overturns the new electoral map promoted by the Democratic Party

Published by Alejandro Baños 8 de mayo, 2026

The Virginia Supreme Court overturned the new electoral map pushed by the Democratic Party. A measure with which would wrest four House seats from the Republican Party months ahead of the midterm elections.

In a ruling issued Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court sided with the Republicans after hearing their challenges and determined that the Democrats had not followed proper constitutional procedure in getting their initiative passed.

"This violation irreparably undermines the integrity of the outcome of the referendum vote and renders it void," the Virginia Supreme Court said.

The Democratic Party submitted its new electoral map and, in mid-April, received voter approval. It would have been configured in such a way that Democrats would have been left with ten seats in the House of Representatives and Republicans, with one.

A few days after voters gave the green light, a lower court blocked Virginia's new electoral map by considering as unconstitutional both the consultation and the law on which it was supposedly based.

At the same time, President Donald Trump said it was a "dishonest" Democratic victory that redrew Virginia's electoral map.

"Democrats got away with another dishonest victory. All day long the Republicans were winning, the enthusiasm was unbelievable, until the very end, when, of course, there was a massive 'mail-in ballot' recount. Where have I heard that before," Trump said.