Time releases its 100 most influential people in the world: These are the Hispanics at the top of the list

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de abril, 2025

Time magazine released a list of the world’s most influential people in 2025. The list is led by figures such as President Donald Trump, businessman Elon Musk, actress Demi Moore and retired tennis player Serena Williams.

But Hispanic power was also felt with at least eight Latinos on the list. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and Argentine President Javier Milei stand out in the top.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Machado and wrote in the magazine the reasons why the Venezuelan leader is on the list of the most influential people in the world.

"María Corina Machado, the ‘Venezuelan Iron Lady,’ is the personification of resilience, tenacity, and patriotism. Undeterred by formidable challenges, María Corina has never backed down from her mission of fighting for a free, fair, and democratic Venezuela," Rubio said in the article published in Time.

Other prominent figures

Actor Diego Luna; lawyer Anthony Romero; Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum; Spanish minister Teresa Ribera; Peruvian activist Andrea Vidaurre; Argentine biologist Sandra Díaz and designer Willy Chavarria are the other Hispanics who are among the most influential people in the world.

Meanwhile, other figures such as Vice President J.D. Vance, conservative commentator Megyn Kelly and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also made the list.