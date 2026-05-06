Athena Strand case: Tanner Horner sentenced to death for brutal murder of 7-year-old girl

Published by Diane Hernández 6 de mayo, 2026

A jury in Texas sentenced Tanner Horner, a former delivery driver, to death after pleading guilty to the murder of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl he kidnapped while delivering a package to her home. The sentence was handed down Tuesday in a Fort Worth courtroom after nearly a month of hearings marked by shocking testimony and evidence deemed "overwhelming."

A crime that began with a delivery

The events date back to November 2022, when Horner went to the Strand family home in rural Paradise to deliver a Christmas package. According to the investigation, the man took advantage of that moment to abduct the minor.

Athena was reported missing that same day, and her body was found two days later. The package delivered, the family confirmed, contained a Christmas present: a box of Barbie dolls with the slogan 'You can be anything you want'.

Key evidence: a shocking recording

During the trial, one of the most shocking elements was the playback of an audio and video recording captured inside Horner's delivery van. It documented the girl's last moments.

The footage shows how the defendant puts her in the vehicle and warns her not to scream. Although he later covers the camera, the audio continues to record the interaction for more than an hour.

In the recording, Horner asks the minor questions—such as her age and the school she attended—before pulling over and telling her they were going to "hang out." Subsequently, he asks her to take off her clothes, prompting the girl to cry, who asks if he is a kidnapper and begs to go home to her mother.

In one of the most heartbreaking moments, the minor asks him, "Why are you doing this?" to which he replies, "Because you are beautiful."

The audio also picks up screams, sounds of fighting and threats. At one point, Horner tells her, "If you don't shut up, I'll hurt you more."

Cause of death and jury reaction The medical examiner determined that Athena died from blunt trauma, asphyxiation and strangulation.



Several jurors could not hold back tears as they listened to the recording during the trial. They ultimately concluded that Horner poses a continuing threat to society and that there were insufficient mitigating circumstances to avoid capital punishment.



The 34-year-old defendant showed no visible reaction as the judge read the sentence.

Defense and prosecution arguments

The prosecution argued from the start that Horner had lied repeatedly during the investigation. Among his versions, the defendant initially claimed that he had accidentally run over the girl and then killed her in a panic attack.

For its part, the defense acknowledged the gravity of the evidence, calling it "terrible," but asked the jury to consider factors such as mental health problems, autism, exposure to lead and her mother's use of alcohol during pregnancy. His attorney requested a life sentence rather than the death penalty.

A transferred trial and a case that leaves its mark

The court proceedings were moved from rural Wise County to Fort Worth after the defense argued that their client could not receive a fair trial in the community where the crime occurred.

The case has left a deep imprint on both the local community and nationally, reigniting the debate over the death penalty and safety in home delivery services.

Meanwhile, Athena's family faces mourning for a loss that, as evidenced in the trial, occurred in circumstances of extreme violence and vulnerability.