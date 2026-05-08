Joni Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, passes away at age 65

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de mayo, 2026

Joni Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, died at 65. The information was confirmed by the television network this Thursday. The company detailed that a recent back injury aggravated her pre-existing health issues.

"Joni has been an inspiration to millions, but most of all to her family and all of us at Daystar. She has modeled what it means to be fearless, to be bold, and to stand for righteousness even when it’s unpopular. Her love and compassion for people were unparalleled. She will be so greatly missed," the channel wrote on its social networks.

In that sense, the media outlet expressed that "We are thankful that we do not grieve as those who have no hope. And until we see Joni again, we will continue in this mission of taking that hope, that promise, to the whole world."

Also, the channel detailed that Daystar's mission remains unchanged. Previously, the company explained, Lamb worked with the board of directors to ensure that an executive leadership team was in place to allow for uninterrupted continuity of the ministry. Programming will proceed as planned, and live tributes will be broadcast in the coming days.

Lamb's health problems Daystar explained that prior to his recent back injury, Lamb had been facing serious health problems that he decided to deal with privately. The injury exacerbated these complications and led to a more delicate medical situation. Despite the efforts of his medical team and the prayers of so many people around the world, his condition deteriorated in recent days.

The growth of Daystar Television Network

Joni Lamb co-founded Daystar Television Network in 1993 with her husband, Marcus Lamb. She was instrumental in growing the network into one of the largest Christian television networks in the world.

Under her leadership, the network reached audiences in almost every country through satellite, cable, digital platforms and streaming services. For nearly forty years, he dedicated his life to ministry both in front of and behind the cameras.