Joni Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, passes away at age 65
“Joni was an inspiration to millions, but especially to her family and to all of us at Daystar. She showed us what it means to be courageous, to be bold and to stand for righteousness even when it is unpopular. Her love and compassion for people were unmatched. We will miss her deeply,” the network wrote on social media.
Joni Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, died at 65. The information was confirmed by the television network this Thursday. The company detailed that a recent back injury aggravated her pre-existing health issues.
"Joni has been an inspiration to millions, but most of all to her family and all of us at Daystar. She has modeled what it means to be fearless, to be bold, and to stand for righteousness even when it’s unpopular. Her love and compassion for people were unparalleled. She will be so greatly missed," the channel wrote on its social networks.
In that sense, the media outlet expressed that "We are thankful that we do not grieve as those who have no hope. And until we see Joni again, we will continue in this mission of taking that hope, that promise, to the whole world."
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With heavy hearts, we share the news that Joni Lamb graduated to Heaven this morning.— Daystar Television (@Daystar) May 7, 2026
We know that she is in the presence of Jesus, reunited with Marcus, and receiving her reward for a beautiful life lived in surrender to the Lord.
Full statement here: pic.twitter.com/UOzak7Oq25
Also, the channel detailed that Daystar's mission remains unchanged. Previously, the company explained, Lamb worked with the board of directors to ensure that an executive leadership team was in place to allow for uninterrupted continuity of the ministry. Programming will proceed as planned, and live tributes will be broadcast in the coming days.
Lamb's health problems
The growth of Daystar Television Network
Joni Lamb co-founded Daystar Television Network in 1993 with her husband, Marcus Lamb. She was instrumental in growing the network into one of the largest Christian television networks in the world.
Under her leadership, the network reached audiences in almost every country through satellite, cable, digital platforms and streaming services. For nearly forty years, he dedicated his life to ministry both in front of and behind the cameras.