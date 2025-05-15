Hispanic women, the future of the nation's economy: Entrepreneurial, optimistic and family-focused

Published by Santiago Ospital 15 de mayo, 2025

"Simply put, investing in Latinas is investing in America’s economic future." That sentence pretty much sums up the findings of the 2025 LDC "U.S. Latinas Overview" report on Hispanic women workers by the Latino Donor Collaborative.

The claim is supported by both production and consumption data, which place them as one of the most promising population sectors for the national economy. For example: they are entrepreneurs at an "unprecedented" rate, outpacing Latino men and white men and women.

With a 69% labor force participation rate, "they are among the most active contributors to the U.S. economy." Projections show they are going for more. They are the fastest growing female demographic, so much so that projections cited in the study say they will represent 30% of the female population by 2060.

Hispanics also weigh in on the other side of the scale. They are "loyal" consumers, focused on authenticity, community and the cultural relevance of the brands they choose. They also channel household income: 86% serve as the primary buyer of their home, versus a national average of 78% for women nationwide. A key point of their economic profile is family as a core value.

Family, focus and joy

"Latinas are transforming the fabric of society —leading businesses, reshaping industries, driving innovation in media, and raising the next generation of Latino leaders," said Ana Valdez, president and CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative.

There are about 6 million Hispanic households where more than two generations live together. These households are made up of parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren. The figure means the highest percentage of multigenerational households for any ethnic or racial group. While multigenerational households make up 31.4% of all Hispanic households, in non-Hispanic households, that figure is only 18%. This data confirms, according to the report, that "Latinas’ leadership style is deeply rooted in community and cultural values."

Latino Donor Collaborative assures that focusing on family is "a way of life that often shapes their career choices and responsibilities." In that sense, 78% of Hispanic women reported feeling "great joy in family interactions."

Respect is another value highlighted in the document as fundamental to Hispanic culture and its women. The value serves to maintain "harmonious relationships within the family and community," and that "is often passed down to children, with an emphasis on teaching them how to respect others."

200%'er Latinas: Two in one 62% of Latinas consider themselves "200%'ers", meaning they consider themselves 100% Hispanic and 100% American.

Hispanic Entrepreneurship

Several studies cited in the report highlight the ambitionof Hispanic female workers. Not only are they the most motivated female group to climb the corporate ladder, but they are also at the forefront of entrepreneurship: they start companies at a higher rate than white women and men.

They own more than 100,000 businesses with one or more employees. Their companies, moreover, demonstrate "robust" growth, "outpacing White female and White male-owned businesses."

This entrepreneurial spirit is grounded in their very definition of the American dream: "Nearly half of all Latinas believe that owning a business is an essential part of the American Dream." This ambition is accompanied by optimism, since half also say that the situation for Latinas is better than it was a decade ago and that it will get even better in the next decade.

What is their leadership style like? They value "community" and "cultural values." They seek to understand and develop their employees, creating strong, close bonds. A practice they define as "personalism": "forming close, trusting relationships." Their role within their families helps to transfer these virtues in their work undertakings.

Young and educated

With an average age of 30, they are a young demographic. White women, on the other hand, have an average age of 40. In addition, only 9% have reached retirement age compared to 22% of white women.

One in four women under 18 is Latina.

And in addition to being young, they are increasingly educated: "The percentage of Latina adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher has nearly quadrupled, rising from 5.4% in 2000 to 20% in 2021."