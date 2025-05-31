Target, Hispanic vote: the desperate Democratic fight to regain power inevitably goes through Latinos

Published by Israel Duro 31 de mayo, 2025

The Hispanic voter has become the centerpiece of the national political battle. To the increase in their demographic weight is added the economic and the growing interest of members of this ethnic group to be an active part of politics, both by exercising their right to vote and by running for public office. A reality that has been underlined by Barack Obama's former advisor Dan Pfeiffer, who has warned Democratic leaders that they have nothing to do without overwhelmingly regaining the confidence of Latinos.

Democrats have lost 16 points among Hispanics in 9 years

Something the misbegotten Blue Party isn't grasping right now, especially considering that Pfeiffer and other left-leaning analysts point out Democrats would need to return to pre–Hillary Clinton levels of support (around 70% of the Hispanic vote) to regain control of either house of Congress and, more importantly, the White House.

Thus, the pyrrhic 54% secured by Kamala Harris last November already proved insufficient to stop the brutal 16-point swing to the right of Hispanic voters in just eight years. Worse still are the data that point out that Trump even managed to impose himself among Latino men, a hard blow for a party that until 2024 considered this community's vote "captive."

The latest polls certify that the Hispanic exodus from the Democratic Party is continuing

In fact, the latest polls among Hispanics indicate that the Democratic Party is in serious trouble among Latino voters, far from the numbers that would allow the sorpasso. A poll by the left-leaning organization United US indicates that the support of this ethnic group continues its "exodus" en masse from the Blue Party.

According to that poll, Democrats would get 49% of Hispanic support—that is, 5% less than Kamala in November—, compared to 26% who trust Republicans on the issues that concern them most. Rounding out the picture are 11% who think both parties are handling their needs well and 13% who say neither.

60% of Hispanics approve of Trump's management

Even worse is the Insider Advantage poll from mid-May, which shows Trump has the approval of 60% of Hispanics. An overwhelming result and only the white voter (62.8%) would agree more with the management of the president in the first months of his term.

Trump himself boasted about this data by sharing it on his Truth Social account.