ANALYSIS
Jordan Peterson's 'painful' neurological illness reveals silent toll of psychiatric drugs
One of the most influential psychologists of the last decade lives his mornings in brutal pain and constant restlessness caused by the benzodiazepine withdrawal he began years ago, preventing him from returning to public life.
A few days ago, Tammy Peterson, the wife of Jordan Peterson, broke her silence about her husband's health. The Canadian psychologist, one of the most influential conservative voices of recent years, is going through a difficult time due to the effects of the withdrawal of psychiatric medication he began taking years ago.
Torment marked by dependency
His family told The New York Post that he suffers primarily from a "neurological injury" stemming from prior use of benzodiazepine, a type of drug that acts on the central nervous system and reduces anxiety.
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"Dr. Peterson is at home with family and helpful companions," his wife reported. "His mornings are brutally painful and discouraging for him. Later, much later in the day, he sometimes feels some relief."
It all started in 2019, when Tammy was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Amid the stress, Jordan was prescribed Klonopin (Clonazepam), a potent benzodiazepine. When he tried to quit, hell began.
A medical wake-up call
Tammy Peterson has said her husband suffers from akathisia tarda, a disorder that generates such intense internal restlessness that it compels constant fidgeting, a known side effect of stopping dopamine antagonist drugs.
Peterson's wife told The New York Post that benzo drugs "should only be used in lifesaving cases."
"There are many testimonials written by people who have suffered from psych medication damage… The medical industry will have to face this evidence and take steps to protect the public from harm," she added.
Pain keeps him out of the public spotlight
Tammy says her husband for the moment has no plans to return to public life, even as the group he co-founded, Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, prepares for its third annual conference in London next month.
"He misses the opportunity to weigh in on societal issues" she added.
Peterson had spoken publicly about this battle years before. In 2022, in a episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” he recounted spending two years in pain "that I didn't know it was possible to feel." In 2020 the psychologist traveled to Russia, where he underwent a strong detoxification process through an induced coma.
Jordan Peterson: From global success to personal struggle
In addition to his books and lectures, in 2022 he signed an agreement with The Daily Wire, where he produces exclusive content. The collaboration allows him to reach an even wider audience within the conservative and libertarian sphere, while maintaining his direct and unfiltered style. His videos, where he mixes biblical studies, Jungian psychology and philosophy, have accumulated hundreds of millions of views.
That same year, the College of Psychologists of Ontario required him to take a "re-education" course on the use of social networks because of his anti-woke comments criticizing the mandatory use of gender pronouns. They warned him that, if he did not comply, they could suspend or even revoke his professional license. Peterson took the case to court, but lost in the lower courts. In August 2024, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected his final appeal.
Finally, in June 2025 he agreed to a much-reduced version of the course: just a two-hour session with a coach. Even so, Peterson has harshly criticized the whole process, which he considers a clear attack on free speech.