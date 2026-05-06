Jordan Peterson's 'painful' neurological illness reveals silent toll of psychiatric drugs

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de mayo, 2026

A few days ago, Tammy Peterson, the wife of Jordan Peterson, broke her silence about her husband's health. The Canadian psychologist, one of the most influential conservative voices of recent years, is going through a difficult time due to the effects of the withdrawal of psychiatric medication he began taking years ago.

Torment marked by dependency

His family told The New York Post that he suffers primarily from a "neurological injury" stemming from prior use of benzodiazepine, a type of drug that acts on the central nervous system and reduces anxiety.

"Dr. Peterson is at home with family and helpful companions," his wife reported. "His mornings are brutally painful and discouraging for him. Later, much later in the day, he sometimes feels some relief."

It all started in 2019, when Tammy was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Amid the stress, Jordan was prescribed Klonopin (Clonazepam), a potent benzodiazepine. When he tried to quit, hell began.

A medical wake-up call

Tammy Peterson has said her husband suffers from akathisia tarda, a disorder that generates such intense internal restlessness that it compels constant fidgeting, a known side effect of stopping dopamine antagonist drugs.

Peterson's wife told The New York Post that benzo drugs "should only be used in lifesaving cases."

"There are many testimonials written by people who have suffered from psych medication damage… The medical industry will have to face this evidence and take steps to protect the public from harm," she added.

Pain keeps him out of the public spotlight



Tammy says her husband for the moment has no plans to return to public life, even as the group he co-founded, Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, prepares for its third annual conference in London next month.

"He misses the opportunity to weigh in on societal issues" she added.

Peterson had spoken publicly about this battle years before. In 2022, in a episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” he recounted spending two years in pain "that I didn't know it was possible to feel." In 2020 the psychologist traveled to Russia, where he underwent a strong detoxification process through an induced coma.